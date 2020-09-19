USDA to use $2.7 million investment in watershed conservation project, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced its investing $2.7 million from the Natural Resources Conservation Service in an innovative conservation project aimed at addressing water quantity, loss of grassland ecosystems and wildfire risks in the upper Verde River watershed in Arizona’s central highlands.
In collaboration with local, state and federal agencies- the Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition will manage an effort to optimize groundwater recharge across the watershed.
The long-term is goal is to increase productivity on agricultural lands that use the watershed as a watering source. Partners will integrate science-based planning, hydrolic models and monitoring applications to improve watershed health.
Partners will work with producers to apply biomass utilization technologies developed and/or tested over the last five years including juniper silt dams, juniper chip wattles, juniper chip wattles infused with bio-char, bio-char as a soil amendment and rainwater harvesting for aquifer recharge systems.
Partners will also work with producer to apply biomass utilization technologies (soil conditioners)to improve the soil quality of the area.
The NRCS is also investing $50 million in 16 other conservation projects in 16 states around the United States. Its partners will contribute more than $65 million to amplify conservation and improvement of agricultural lands and privately owned forests across the country.
Fore more information on NRCS projects, click [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.