Border Patrol seizes 17 pounds of fentanyl during checkpoint inspection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 17 pounds of fentanyl at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado, Arizona, Thursday morning.
Tucson Sector agents at the primary inspection lane encountered a 25-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer around 10:30 a.m. Following a trained canine’s alert, agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection, where X-ray scans revealed anomalies within a medical respirator on the backseat. Agents found multiple packages of suspected fentanyl pills concealed inside.
The pills have an approximate street value of $188,000.
The U.S. citizen driver from Nogales, Arizona, was arrested and the fentanyl pills and vehicle were seized. The case has since been taken over by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
