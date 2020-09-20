CBP officials seize over $193,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods, emphasize legal consequences for buyers and sellers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized a shipment containing two boxes of counterfeit high-end designer items worth more than $193,000.
A CBP officer in Louisville held a shipment, manifested as women’s clothes, for inspection on Sept. 17, 2020. The parcels was inspected to determine the admissibility of its contents in accordance with CBP regulations. When the shipment was opened designer shoes, handbags, and clothes were found inside.
The items were inspected by an import specialist who determined the items were counterfeit. In all, 95 items were seized. If these items were real, the total MSRP for these would have been $193,740 according to officials. The packages came from Vietnam and were heading to Westminster, California.
“Our officers continue to be vigilant and committed in stopping shipments of illicit goods,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director, Louisville. “These shipments are distributed throughout the nation in an effort to con consumers into spending their money on cheap counterfeits, when they think they are buying the real thing.”
CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that are often associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods.
Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits public awareness campaign can be found at https://www.cbp.gov/FakeGoodsRealDangers.
