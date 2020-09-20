CBP officers seize nearly $340,000 in unreported currency

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized nearly $340,000 during six outbound seizures of unreported currency in one week at Washington Dulles International Airport.
Although there is no limit to the amount of money that travelers may carry when crossing U.S. borders, federal law [31 U.S.C. 5316] requires that travelers report currency or monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 to a CBP officer at the airport, seaport, or land border crossing when entering or leaving the United States.
The seizures included:
- $19,762 from a couple destined to Sierra Leone on September 17;
- $68,830 from a Paris-bound man on September 16;
- $19,720 from a Paris-bound man on September 15;
- $35,402 from a Paris-bound man on September 10;
- $97,223 from a second Paris-bound man on September 10; and
- $98,762 from an Ethiopia-bound man on September 9.
The currency seizures totaled $339,699.
