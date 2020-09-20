FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We are adding to our triple digit days! Today marks the 94th time temperatures have surpassed 100 degrees this year.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of today, 2020 officially has the second most occurrences of 100 degree days. The record is 99 days set back in 1994.
TONIGHT: Hazy skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-90s.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.