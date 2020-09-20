Personal shoppers help at annual Just Between Friends sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 3,000 families are expected to attend the Just Between Friends consignment sale in Tucson.
The event kicked off Saturday just in time back-to-school shopping. The location is 4881 North Stone, which is near River Road.
This year’s sale has evolved to ensure all families have the opportunity to shop, even if they can’t go in person. Items are up to 90 percent off regular store prices.
“Kids grow so fast and kids are so expensive but having a place where you can get quality stuff at good prices is amazing," said Angela Locke, a team leader for Just Between Friends.
Locke has shopped at the sale for years.
“I started coming when I was pregnant with my daughter who is now five. I came to the pre-sale for first-time moms and was like, ‘oh my gosh, I want to be a part of this,’" she said
Locke started volunteering and this year is a personal shopper for families who don’t feel comfortable due to COVID-19.
“They’ll go around and take care of it and then they’ll do a video call with you," said Shawna Wilfert, a sales organizer for Just Between Friends.
Locke was given a list of items for a family with one daughter.
“She’s four, she loves dresses, she’s going to need school clothes so short sleeves, winter stuff, she loves Disney princesses and anything with unicorns," Locked said.
The personal shopping experience is giving more families the opportunity to benefit from the low prices.
“It’s not an easy time for a lot of people," Locke said. “There are a lot of changes going on and unemployment, things are tighter for a lot of people. Having a place like this where they can come and get quality things they need for their families I think is really important.”
The sale resumes 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 and tickets are $2. The event will also be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Admission is free and many items will be half price Sept. 25-26.
