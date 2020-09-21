Arizona Department of Education announces partnership to support free math professional learning for teachers statewide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) is excited to announce a new partnership, supported by CARES Act funds, with the University of Arizona to offer new free professional learning opportunities for Math teachers statewide through September 2021.
The UA Department of Mathematics Center for Recruitment and Retention of Mathematics Teachers (CRR) will partner with ADE to provide free online and hybrid training opportunities to all K-12 Arizona teachers of Mathematics. Free workshops will be designed to deepen teachers' mathematical understanding, promote hands-on, student-centered lessons, examine alternative ways to present particular topics, including using technology, develop effective pedagogical practices, and model effective teaching. The Center will also host the annual Mathematics Educator Appreciation Day (MEAD) conference for K-12 educators in January.
“As schools and families adjust to new ways of learning this school year, it is critical that students feel academically supported, so they do not fall behind. This partnership with the Center for Recruitment and Retention will provide teachers with resources to best serve their students and help ensure academic success in the face of so many challenges this year,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.
This new partnership, funded through ADE’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund grant via the CARES Act, extends the Center’s ability to continue to offer these workshops, while also expanding the capacity and reach of the Center to support teachers statewide.
