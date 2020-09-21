County starts sewer work from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department is set to start a series of sewer repairs and rehabs across the county.
Here’s a list where the department will be working:
Achen-Gardner Construction – Day work between 6 am and 6 pm Achen-Gardner will be performing miscellaneous sewer repairs that may include sewer cleaning, pipelining or manhole rehabilitation at the following locations and dates:
6010 N. Via Ranchero: September 21
1321 W. Via Caballo: September 21
1050 E. Lee Street: September 21 - September 22
1200 E. Adams Street: September 21 - September 22
12415 N. Oracle Road: September 21 - September 22
2060 E. Tangerine Road: September 22
1540 W. Montebella Drive: September 22
6201 N. Caravan Lane: September 22
14716 N. Oracle Road: September 23
1523 N. Fremont Avenue: September 23 - September 25
1141 E. Elm Street: September 23 - September 25
14648 N. Oracle Road: September 24 - September 25
14518 N. Oracle Road: September 25
B&F Contracting Inc. – Day work between 6 am and 6 pm B&F will repair and rehabilitate manholes at the following locations and dates:
5575 Salida Del Sol: September 21 – 25. Watch for intermittent flagger set-ups on Salida Del Sol south of Sunrise Drive.
4506 S. Gatwick Drive: September 21
775 N. Evelyn Avenue: September 21
4117 E. Drexel Road: September 21
9063 E. Mayberry Drive: September 22
600 N. Wilmot Road at Malvern Drive: September 22.
2532 S. Jefferson Avenue: September 23
5601 E. 32nd Street: September 23
2122 S. Harrison Road: September 24
5525 E. 32nd Street: September 24
Hunter Contracting Co. – Day work between 7 am and 3 pm Hunter Contracting is installing new sewer lines and new manholes along Mabel Street between 13th Avenue and 6th Avenue in the vicinity of the Pima Community College Downtown Campus. Because of the extensive work and excavation required, portions of Mabel Street will be intermittently CLOSED in the area of work. Access for local traffic and emergency response will be maintained. Area businesses and residents are regularly notified of developments specific to them. The expected project completion is late 2020. For more information and a map of the area, go to www.sewerimprovements.com/mabel.
KE&G Construction, Inc. – Day work between 6 am and 4 pm KE&G will conduct miscellaneous sewer repairs including manhole rehabilitation and sewer pipe lining at the following locations and dates:
1314 S. San Antonio: September 21
2840 W. Desert Crest Drive: September 21
2700 S. La Cholla Boulevard: September 21
4328 S. Valley Road: September 21
4328 S. Valley Road: September 22
1800 E. 36th Street: September 23
4119 E. Sylvanne Drive: September 23
400 S. Camino Holgado: September 24
440 S. Avenida De Las Sabinas: September 24
445 S. Avenida De Las Sabinas: September 24
1096 W. Circulo Del Norte: September 24
3420 E. Aviation Highway: September 24
1330 S. Interstate Highway 19 (east side/Torres Blancas Golf Club parking lot): September 25
600 W. Union Bell Drive: September 25
