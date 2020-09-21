County starts sewer work from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25

Hunter Contracting Co. – Day work between 7 am and 3 pm Hunter Contracting is installing new sewer lines and new manholes along Mabel Street between 13th Avenue and 6th Avenue in the vicinity of the Pima Community College Downtown Campus. Because of the extensive work and excavation required, portions of Mabel Street will be intermittently CLOSED in the area of work. Access for local traffic and emergency response will be maintained. Area businesses and residents are regularly notified of developments specific to them. The expected project completion is late 2020. For more information and a map of the area, go to www.sewerimprovements.com/mabel.