FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps stay above average through the week!

By Stephanie Waldref | September 21, 2020 at 4:06 AM MST - Updated September 21 at 4:06 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As of today, 2020 officially has the second most occurrences of 100 degree days. The record is 99 days set back in 1994.

MONDAY: Hazy with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Hazy skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Hazy with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

