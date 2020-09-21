Humane Society of Southern Arizona now offers virtual visits with therapy pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona announced they will now offer virtual visitations with therapy animals.
The HSSA said that during these uncertain times they felt there was an urgent need for the comfort that therapy animals provide.
The community will be able to interact with the HSSA’s Pet VIP Therapy teams via Zoom, and will last for 15-20 minutes.
Participants will need to have an internet connected device such as a laptop, tablet, or smart phone with a working microphone and camera.
“Unfortunately, the current circumstances we all face on a daily basis, with social distancing, wearing protective gear, and using caution in our daily interactions, many of the facilities we normally offer our support through regular visitations have been forced to take protective measures to ensure the safety of their clients and avoid any visitations,” said Veronica Zimmerman, HSSA Pet VIP Lead. “People are experiencing isolation and pain like never before. Many are struggling with loss of loved ones, loss of jobs, loss of their normal daily routine, and a lost sense of security.”
For more information and to request a virtual visitation, visit: https://hssaz.org/services/outreach/petvip-therapy-and-visitation/.
