Pima County prosecutors: No evidence to charge officers in death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Attorney’s Office won’t charge four of the Tucson police officers involved in the April 2020 in-custody death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez.
In a report released Monday, Sept. 21, the PCAO said there was insufficient evidence to charge the officers with a crime. The full report can be found at the bottom of this story.
The news comes days after a review board released its report on Ingram-Lopez’s death as well as the death of Damien Alvarado, who died in police custody in March 2020. You can read the board’s report HERE.
The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner said Ingram-Lopez’s cause of death was “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint with cardiac left ventricular hypertrophy as a significant contributing condition.”
Three of the officers involved — Jonathan Jackson, Samuel Routledge and Ryan Starbuck — resigned after the incident but Chief Chris Magnus said they would’ve been terminated following the investigation. A fourth officer — Jerin Stoor — was also investigated by the PCAO.
According to the TPD report, which can be read HERE, Jackson, Routledge and Starbuck were guilty of failing to take appropriate action, use of force and actions on duty.
