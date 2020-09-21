Startup business Techletics joins the University of Arizona Center for Innovation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Center for Innovation announced that startup company Techletics has joined its incubation program.
Techletics is developing a patent pending mobile health application, MyPostureLife™ that utilizes the embedded sensors of a smartphone to track and improve posture with no other additional device.
The founding members of Techletics are: Nadav Gerson, Chief Executive Officer; Jan Halozan, Chief Technology Officer; Mike Durham, Chief Security Officer, and Nate McFall, Chief Marketing Officer.
“UACI wants us to overcome challenges and win. This extended team is applying their experience directly to helping us win,” Gerson said.
Access to UACI provides Techletics with the ability to work alongside UACI’s 33 startups to be guided through a structured programmatic roadmap. This disciplined approach uses customized programs and one-on-one interactions with mentors and subject matter experts so that companies can reach their next level of success.
UACI Executive Director Eric Smith shared his insights towards Techletics pathway to success.
“We’re committed to guiding Techletics through their entrepreneurial journey. We are working with their team systematically through specific content in our program, with an added focus on marketing strategy and helping to broaden their reach by networking with strategic partners and customers,” Smith said.
