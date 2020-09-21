“Sweeney Todd” live performance coming to Tucson in October

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arts Express, a non-profit company providing arts education and musical theater in Tucson for nearly 38 years, will bring live, musical theater back in October with an innovative and COVID-19 responsible production.
“Sweeney Todd” will be presented at a space leased in Park Place Mall, and will incorporate physical distancing, masks, shadow filming and more to ensure a healthful yet entertaining look at the iconic musical.
“We spent a tremendous amount of time looking at best practices as theaters around the country started to re-open,” she says. “Princeton University has a project looking at this very subject, and we used some of their studies as a springboard. We’ve also spoken to our peers in sound, staging and audience development and, of course, we are following the CDC as well as our local, county and state recommendations. We were determined to look at these guidelines not as a limitation, but as artistic inspiration – incorporating health standards into the storytelling and metaphor of the story.”
One of the most innovative aspects of the show will be the shadowed presentations of the infamous “Barber of Fleet Street” committing his dirty deeds, as well as the iconic ensemble scenes of London townspeople enjoying Mrs. Lovett’s delicious pies.
Costuming for the show is also a unique element never seen in previous presentations. Incorporating singers' masks into the costumes themselves, they are designed to represent character interpretations versus the more traditional period looks. Sound will be broadcast through boundary and chorale mics, removing any need for personal microphones.
“Arts Express has been pivoting throughout this entire pandemic,” Wiese says. In May, the organization produced the annual high school musical theatre awards, The Montes," with the help of local technical companies that allowed the show to be produced through live-streaming with safe distancing in play. In July, the 37th annual Tucson Fourth of July show, “Let Freedom Sing,” couldn’t be produced as there were no open venues. Not to be outdone, Arts Express filmed local singers in iconic locations throughout Tucson and put on a streamed one-hour special. Over 1,800 people tuned in and the show is now available on DVD. They also ran virtual summer camps and continue to offer online classes.
“Sweeney Todd” will run October 16 – 25, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance; there will be no walk-up sales.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.arts-express.org/sweeney-todd/ , or by calling (520-444-7616).
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.