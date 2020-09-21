Tucson vigil honors life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Sunday evening, mourners came together to honor the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG). The Supreme Court Justice lost her battle to cancer on Friday at the age of 87.
Dozens of people spread out across Himmel Park in Tucson, paying tribute to the champion of women in law and society.
“She just did so many amazing things for our country,” said Cheryl Cage, who organized the vigil. “I graduated from high school in 1973; that was right around Roe v. Wade. There was still not an ability to get a credit card in your own name. I started a business that was very male dominated. If women like her hadn’t come before me, I never would have had a successful business for 32 years. She really paved the way for all of us.”
“This was a brilliant woman, but it wasn’t just a matter of great intellect,” said Barry Kirschner. “It was a matter of great passion and great choice of what was important. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the pinnacle of what a justice is supposed to be, what a person is supposed to be.”
The violin vigil was about more than recognizing Ginsburg’s lifetime of achievements.
“Her last wish was not to have her seat filled until after the presidential election,” Cage said. “I thought that this would be a good way to remember Justice Ginsburg, but also to take action and write letters to the senators who are going to be making this decision.”
Participants wrote ‘Thank You’ letters to U.S. senators who have said a vote should wait, such as Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. They also wrote letters urging senators considered as ‘persuadable’, such as Republican Mitt Romney, not to vote on a nominee before the election.
“I wrote to a letter to [Republican Senator] Martha McSally,” said 8-year-old Diva. “I asked [her] to wait. If Mr. Donald Trump votes for somebody, they are it for life. If he makes a mistake, then we are kind of going to be stuck with it.”
“We are going to work our butts off to make sure [RBG’s] wish is honored,” Cage said.
