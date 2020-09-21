TUSD families can pick up a week’s worth of food at one time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While most students are still learning from home, many Tucson-area school districts are continuing to provide free meals.
Tucson Unified School District is currently serving around 5,000 meals a day, plus more than 1,000 meals to those few students currently on campus.
That seems like a lot, but Food Services officials said those numbers are a little low.
Because of remote learning, they believe a lot of families are having challenges getting to the bus stops during the day for meal drop-offs.
To make these meals more accessible to families, the district launched an alternative meal pick-up on Monday, Sept. 21, where families can pick up a week’s worth of food at one time.
This includes seven breakfasts, seven lunches, five snacks, and a gallon of milk.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Pick-up is a drive-through style
- Meals are free to all children 18 and under - children do not have to be present
- Time: 5-6 p.m
- Location: TUSD Food Services Department Central Facility (2150 E. 15th Street)
This is a pilot program, so it may be expanded and continued, depending on participation and need.
Director Lindsay Aguilar said these meals are a lifeline to many families, so they wanted to make it as easy as possible for them.
“As much as I would love to deliver to every household, which would be over 17,000 households in our district, we’re not built to do that right now. So, we’re trying to do all that we can, but it’s definitely proven to be a challenge,” Aguilar said.
To help with that challenge, TUSD just received a $25,000 grant. This will help buy new equipment to keep food insulated and safe.
To take part in the alternative meal pick-up, families need to register in advance.
For more information and to register, click here.
