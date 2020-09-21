University of Arizona continues in-person learning for essential courses only as COVID-19 cases rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Leaders with the University of Arizona said restrictions to in-person learning will be in place until Friday, Oct. 2 as the university grapples with an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Right now, around 5,000 students are attending labs and performing arts courses in person while the rest are studying remotely, university leaders said in a virtual campus update Monday, Sept. 21.
This comes as more the 2,000 people associated with the university have tested positive for the virus, with 1,319 of those cases coming back positive in the last 10, according to data from the UA.
Over the weekend, university, city and county officials broke up multiple parties at 17 different properties, resulting in 10 red tags, 19 citations and 25 conduct violations through the Dean of Student’s Office, Dr. Robert Robbins said during the virtual meeting.
“We’ve gone from begging, encouraging, now moving into the action phase of where your choices will have consequences,” Robbins said, “and there will be individuals who will be asked to leave the university.”
In the meeting, leaders said they are taking more stringent action against people who don’t follow social distancing rules. Robbins said students who continually break the rules might be asked to leave until next semester.
