Man dies in hospital after being in border patrol custody at Tucson Coordination Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported a 30-year-old man from Mexico has died at the hospital this morning after he showed symptoms of dehydration.
On September 20, 2020, medical personnel assigned to the Tucson Coordination Center, a centralized processing facility operated by U.S. Border Patrol, became aware that a man in their custody was showing symptoms of dehydration.
Agents contacted EMS and the man was transported to a local Tucson hospital by the Tucson Fire Department.
On the morning of September 21, while at the hospital, the man passed away and doctors were unable to resuscitate him.
