Viva Coffee House accused of violating face mask requirements in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County has signaled it will play hardball against Viva Coffee House which has been accused of repeatedly violating the county’s resolution requiring face masks inside businesses.
A business which is out of compliance gets posted on what some refer to as the “Wall of Shame” which Viva was, but has since had its name removed.
Even so, Pima County is still aggressively pursuing action against the coffee house.
In this letter sent to the business, Viva had until September 21, 2020 to come into compliance of face penalties which include a $1,000 a day fine and $10,000 for each violation.
The county attorney would not say if the clock begins ticking tomorrow on fines and penalties but added only that the “idea is to bring them into compliance.”
The county published a long list of complaints against the small company along with email correspondence and a manifesto decrying government intrusion but it was not signed.
Although requests were made, the only response we received was from Loni Anderson, a division manager for the health department who said “the decision to take legal action or not would be up to the Board of Supervisors as this has been referred to the BOS.”
