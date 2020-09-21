WANT TO HELP? Pajamas drive held this week for children in shelters, foster care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Angel Heart Pajama Project is asking for donations of new pajamas for children in need.
The drive will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 until Monday, Sept. 28. The drive will accept only new pajamas for children who have been upended and may have been left with nothing.
You can donate new pajamas, size zero to adult small, to Assistance League® of Tucson’s Thrift Store located at 1307 N. Alvernon Way. Hours of operation are Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
You can find out more about the Angel Heart Pajama Project, HERE.
