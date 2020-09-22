Arizona Snowbowl plans to open ski season in November with new COVID-19 health precautions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Snowbowl has announced plans to open in November for the winter season with new coronavirus protocols in place.
According to General Manager Rob Linde, current plans include requiring masks and encouraging social distancing. He also said that indoor spaces like restrooms and restaurants will be limited. Guests will be encouraged “to be outside or consider going to [their] vehicle to warm up or eat.”
Both the lifts and the lift lines will be set up to accommodate social distancing, and most purchases, including lift tickets, rentals, ski school, and more, will be available online.
Linde also said the staff will be keeping a close eye on the resort’s busy times and might have limited access during peak weekends. If that happens, the mountain will be open on a first-come, first-served basis.
Snowbowl is offering its season pass for $199 through Oct. 9.
Details will be posted on the site and Snowbowl’s social media channels.
