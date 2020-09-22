CBP: Border Patrol agent fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials said a Border Patrol agent was stabbed multiple times before he fatally shot a suspect near Nogales Monday, Sept. 21.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, it happened around 7 p.m. The agent was patrolling on foot east of Nogales when the tried to arrest a group of immigrants.
One of the immigrants is accused of attacking the agent with a knife before he was fataly shot by the agent.
Authorities said the agent was flown to a Tucson-area hospital.
The FBI will investigate the incident and more information will be released later.
