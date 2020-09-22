Carondelet hospitals announce new visitation policy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Carondelet St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s hospitals announced a new visitation policy which now allows one designated visitor to accompany inpatients during their hospital stay.
Visitors for inpatients can enter the hospital during a designated time frame every day specific to each hospital site. All visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms prior to entering the hospital and required to wear visitor identification, a facemask, and sanitize their hands.
Any visitor not meeting screening criteria will not be permitted to enter the hospital.
“Visitation and screening policies are designed to protect our patients, visitors, and employees,” said St. Mary’s Chief Nursing Officer, Lynn Watson. “We understand how important it is for patients and their loved ones to feel supported during their time of need, we want to do everything we can to make that as safe as possible.”
Previous hospital visitation restrictions remain in place allowing one designated visitor at all times of day for childbirth or end-of-life patients, one visitor for bedded patients in the emergency room, one visitor for elective procedures if patient is under 18 years of age or over 65 years of age, and two visitors for newborns in the NICU.
Other exceptions include one visitor for patients with dementia, caregiver training for inpatient rehabilitation unit, and ADA accommodations.
The policy excludes visitors for COVID suspected or positive patients, behavioral health inpatients. No minors or children will be allowed.
“Our COVID SAFETY standards were developed with key principles in mind to maximize safety – maintain vigilance of all potential risks, create separate care pathways and take a multi-factor approach to maintaining a safe environment for patients and visitors,” explained Carondelet St. Joseph’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Nikki Castel.
Carondelet COVID SAFETY standards are built upon deep clinical expertise and ongoing management of COVID-19, as well as continuous incorporation of CDC, CMS and state recommendations. Standards include the following components:
- Different care pathways with COVID and non-COVID patients
- Rigorous physician and staff protocols – daily screening, universal masking and access to PPE
- Heightened sanitization – enhanced cleaning of surfaces and plenty of hand sanitization stations
- Access to COVID-19 testing – in-house, rapid testing for patients, physicians and staff who require it
- Precautions for patients and visitors – provision of facemasks, hand sanitizer and physical distancing
- Enhanced virtual access – virtual care, remote monitoring as well as connectivity with loved ones
