Couple facing charges after police find eight dead dogs, 90 others in poor conditions in Casa Grande home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating a serious animal-cruelty case.
On Saturday, Sept. 19, police responded to the home in the 100 block of West Viola Street where they found six dead dogs wrapped in towels and shirts on the hood of a car. Officers immediately called Animal Control to the scene.
Police found another dead dog in the dumpster behind the home and skeletal remains of another dog just outside the home.
Officials spoke with residents Michael Anthony Mills and Lila Kaye Crawford who said there were more dogs inside the home. Officers found 90 dogs inside the 700-square-foot residence.
Crawford voluntarily turned over all the dogs, which were taken to the Casa Grande Animal Care and Adoption Center, where they were documented, photographed and evaluated by a veterinarian.
Approximately 28 of the dogs were in decent health, with the rest suffering from dehydration, hair loss, skin sores and bite wounds. All dogs were heavily covered in feces. The dogs have been fed, watered and bathed.
The Crawfords are facing the following charges:
- 59 counts of animal cruelty - neglect/abandonment
- 59 counts of animal cruelty - failure to provide medical treatment
- 59 counts of animal cruelty - infliction of physical injury
- 59 counts of animal cruelty - reckless cruel mistreatment.
- 8 counts of animal cruelty – neglect resulting in serious physical injury
- 8 counts of animal cruelty – intentional cruel mistreatment
Several Casa Grande city codes allegedly have also been violated. This remains an open and ongoing investigation.
