One dead following fatal collision near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On September 19, 2020, at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers with the Sahuarita Police Department responded to a report of vehicle collision on Nogales Highway just south of Sahuarita Road.
Investigators say a black Mercedes was traveling northbound on Nogales Highway when it left the roadway and rear-ended a Jeep that was parked on the shoulder of Nogales Highway.
The driver of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Gary Mark, passed away from his injuries sustained in the collision on September 21, 2020 at a hospital in Tucson. Officers say Mark was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital and released with minor injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Investigators are asking any person who may have witnessed the collision to call 520- 351-4900 and request to speak with an on-duty officer or call the SPD Tip Line at (520) 445-7847 and leave a message on how to contact them.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.