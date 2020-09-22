FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Happy summer-like fall!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fall, schmall. Not much chance from our summer weather... temperatures stay above normal through the week into the weekend as high pressure builds back in. Other than a few sprinkles today, no rain expected.
TUESDAY: A few sprinkles possible with highs in the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
