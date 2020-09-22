Ginsburg’s decades on high court included numerous Arizona rulings

The court said the defendant in a federal drugs and weapons case was not entitled to have his conviction overturned simply because he was forced to use one of his jury challenges to strike a potential juror who said he would likely agree with the prosecution. A lower court said the trial court violated Martinez-Salazar’s due process rights by rejecting his “for cause” strike of that juror. But the Supreme Court noted that Martinez-Salazar was ultimately satisfied with the jury he got. Ginsburg wrote for the court that “if the defendant elects to cure such an error by exercising a peremptory challenge, and is subsequently convicted by a jury on which no biased juror sat, he has not been deprived of any rule-based or constitutional right.”