From isolation to inspiration: Labyrinth, wishing tree brings neighbors closer together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Not all who wander in circles are lost. In fact, the Highland Vista Labyrinth is where Eduardo Atjian II finds himself.
Unlike a maze, a labyrinth has one path and no dead ends.
“As you walk in, you let go of everything that’s sort of weighing you down,” Atjian said. “When you get to the center, that’s where you breathe, relax and just soak in whatever messages may come to you. As you make your way through the winding path back out again, you leave [your worries] behind and take what you meditated on with you.”
In times of health and financial stress, people can easily become overwhelmed.
“The no person-to-person contact, it’s tough,” Atjian said.
So, Atjian decided to bring some serenity to his community.
Rock by rock, he started to build a community labyrinth back in March. His personal project stopped neighbors in their tracks.
“They were confused, like ‘what was I doing in the middle of the pandemic? Why was I outside moving rocks?’” Atjian said.
That curiosity quickly morphed into fascination.
“When we came through [the labyrinth], we thought it was super cool and we went through it a lot!” 9-year-old Sophie Sage said with a laugh.
“It makes me feel calm,” said her sister, 6-year-old Fiona Sage.
Soon after he started the labyrinth, Atjian noticed small painted stones popping up around the park and along the trails.
“One, I need rocks. So, bring your own rocks from home,” he said. “Paint them with a message and place them in the labyrinth.”
That’s exactly what Sophie and Fiona did, along with several other children and adults on the block.
“One action ripples out to everybody else; good or bad,” Atjian said.
A sense of community has really taken root in the Highland Vista neighborhood. Atjian created a wishing tree a few months after (and just feet from) the labyrinth.
“It’s just fun to see what’s new,” 10-year-old Ezra Green said.
For Atjian, one wish really hits home.
“It says ‘peace for my dad who passed away today’,” he said. “This person who just lost their dad took the time out of their day to come here; to this very spot, to write a wish, to hang it on the tree, to spend time here alone.”
It’s a reminder that no matter what path you’re on, everyone is navigating their own difficulties.
“We actually moved here less than a year ago,” Lindsay Moore said. “So, it was hard having our first born and moving in and immediately going into quarantine.”
Instead of isolation, the Moore’s have found inspiration.
“We thought it would be a really good opportunity since we were painting our fence anyways to sort of open it up to the community and join in the community project,” Moore said. “We will start [the mural] once it cools down.”
A whole neighborhood united not only in but because of the circumstances.
The labyrinth and wishing tree are located at 201 N. Woodland Vista in Tucson. Palo Verde has also started its own neighborhood labyrinth.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.