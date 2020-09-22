KOLD to host Go Red for Women Telethon Emcee in support of the American Heart Association

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tomorrow, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m., KOLD News 13 is hosting a telethon to raise money for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement.
Anyone wishing to donate can call 520-917-7534 between 4 to 7 p.m.
We are also encouraging people to text in their donations. Text GoRedTelethon to 41444 and you will receive a text with a mobile web link that will take you to a web donation page.
The American Heart Association’s goal is to raise $30,000.
For more information on the telethon, click HERE.
For more information on donating, click HERE.
