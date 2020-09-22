The origins of Old Tucson, as told by the founder’s wife

The mega movie star and Bob became close friends. Carolyn recalls when a group of astronauts requested to have dinner with the Duke, “and he called Bob and said ‘why would they want to go with me? I can’t do this alone. Will you go with me to Vegas? We can do this if you’re with me. Sure, yeah I guess. Why would they want to go with me?’ He said, ‘I don’t do anything. I read from scripts. I’m not smart like them.’ They went and had a ball and he (Bob) went all over with him (John Wayne).”