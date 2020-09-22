Trees drying – but not necessarily dying - in Marana neighborhood from extreme drought

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you drive just about anywhere in Tucson these days, it’s hard to miss the drought stress on many plants and trees.
Wilted leaves, brown spots, trees turned completely brown, it’s happening in many neighborhoods.
In the Continental Ranch neighborhood, several live oaks have either died or they are dying.
Experts say it’s not because of poor watering. Rather, the heat and sun were just that strong this summer; plus the lack of rain didn’t help.
The Continental Ranch Homeowners Association said, “We have been advised by AAA Landscape to hold off on removing the oak trees that appear to be dead since they believe there’s a chance they can recover. The trees are being monitored closely and will be removed immediately if it’s confirmed they can’t be saved.”
But when is it too late to save a plant or tree?
Tucson Botanical Gardens Horticulture Manager Adam Farrell-Wortman said if your trees have lost a lot of foliage that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re dead.
In fact, a lot of plants around Tucson have adapted to lose their leaves in times of drought to keep water from leaving the tree.
They’ll regrow leaves once there’s more water available and you can help make that happen.
“One of the things I encourage people to do before they cut down a plant, especially a nice tree, give that tree a long, slow soaking once every two weeks. See if that tree comes back because there’s a good chance it will,” Farrell-Wortman said.
What can you do?
Experts recommend soaking trees 4-6 hours, once every two weeks.
If you use a hose, leave it on a trickle and move it around the base of the tree to soak into the drip line. That line is found at the edge of the canopy.
If your plants or flowers need some extra love, experts advise watering them fully, then returning in 15 minutes to water again.
This will help get them back to a healthy state which will help keep bugs away.
Farrell-Wortman said plant owners should also add fertilizer, even to plants you usually wouldn’t. This will give them some extra nutrients to recover.
