Two men arrested for human smuggling near Yuma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are now behind bars for attempted human smuggling near Yuma.
The two — a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man — were referred to a secondary inspection at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 78 at around 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. During the inspection, agents found two Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk of the car and drug paraphernelia in the cab of the car, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection.
The 31-year-old driver has a criminal record, the release stated, including 16 prior arrests for other charges including aggravated assault. The 28-year-old passenger has several priors for theft, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men will be prosecuted for human smuggling, according to the release.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.