What to expect when voting in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whether you’re voting early or on election day at the polls, there’s a few changes to be aware of. Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez recommends checking your polling places online as many have moved. Prepare to wear a mask and practice social distancing when voting at the polls.
“A lot of facilities were not agreeable for Pima County to be conducting," she said. "We use a lot of churches, we use a lot of schools, well they’re not even open for church services.”
Her office has seen a spike in people opting for mail-in ballots which will start being sent out on October 7th.
“Elections are going on around the country and the post office is going to be inundated," Rodriquez said. "If you want to, spend the money to send it special service either Fed Ex or UPS.”
October 27th is the last day recommended to mail your ballot to ensure it gets counted. This year, Pima County voters can drop their early ballot at a curbside location where a staff member will put it into a ballot box.
“You can take another person from your household, like your spouse or your children’s ballot, they’re called curbside," she said. "They’ve got tents out there, you just stay in the car like you’re going to a fast food restaurant.”
The recorder’s office says the Pascua Yaqui Tribe won’t have an early voting site due to infrastructure and technology issues. Their closest location is the Mission Library. The Tohono O’Odham Nation will have an early voting site.
The last day to register to vote in Arizona is October 5th.
