With 95% homes hit, feds say no need for census extension

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Government attorneys say with the number of U.S. households counted topping 95%, there is no reason for a judge to order the U.S. Census Bureau to extend by a month the head count of every U.S. resident.
The attorneys said Tuesday, Sept. 22, in court papers that a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge is making the Census Bureau’s job more difficult to finish the 2020 census.
The court papers were filed ahead ahead of a virtual court hearing in San Jose, California over whether the 2020 census should stop at the end of September or continue through October.
