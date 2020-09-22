WOMANPOWER: University of Arizona Downtown Lecture Series 2020 to focus on women of color and other topics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though previous years of the University Arizona Downtown lecture series focused on happiness, food, immortality and other topics, this year’s series is looking at “themes of fairy tales, gender-based violence, Latinas in politics, and African American women’s language."
The series, which is usually held at the Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson, will be completely online, according to the UA website.
The five-part series runs from Thursday, Oct. 1 to Thursday, Oct. 29, and will feature an interview with Oscar-nominee and indigenous actor Yalitza Aparicio during the final lecture.
All lectures are free but registration in advance is required.
