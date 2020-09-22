16-year-old arrested for negligent homicide following shooting death of 13-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Tucson’s South Side.
On September 19, 2020 at 8 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the 300 block of West Valencia Road for a report of a shooting that occurred inside an apartment.
Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year-old male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Tucson Fire responded for medical treatment, however, the child was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives with the Child Physical Abuse Unit and Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation.
They were able to determine the victim and his 16-year-old brother were alone in a bedroom when the gun was fired. Several other family members were in a separate room when they heard a gunshot.
Immediately following the shooting, the 16-year-old and a family member left the residence together. Officers located them a short time later in a nearby church parking lot.
After processing the scene and conducting interviews, detectives arrested the 16-year-old for one count of Negligent Homicide.
The gun has not yet been located.
Detectives are continuing their investigation and details are limited at this time.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
