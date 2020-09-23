Amphitheater School District’s plans for hybrid learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Amphitheater School District plans to bring students back to in-person learning two days a week, while continuing remote learning three days a week- for a total of 5 days of combined learning.
Under this plan, students in K-5 and students in middle school and high schools will be divided into two cohorts.
Students with last names beginning with A-L will form Cohort 1, and students with last names ranging from M-Z will form Cohort 2.
Hybrid learning days will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Students in Cohort 1 will join in-person learning at schools on Mondays and Thursdays, while Cohort 2 learns remotely. They will then switch on Tuesdays and Fridays, so that Cohort 2 gets in-person learning while Cohort 1 learns remotely.
Wednesdays will be a remote-learning day for all Amphi students.
Amphi says this hybrid model will allow for smaller-in person class sizes and provide the benefits of seeing teachers and classmates face to face, but the district does have a few requirements:
1. Students experiencing any kind symptoms or illnesses must stay home, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
2. All students and staff will be required to wear masks. Students can request a mask-exemption from this requirement by submitting one to the School Health Office.
3. Physical distancing of 6-feet between individuals must be maintained whenever possible.
4. All individuals should regularly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds at a time.
5. All individuals should avoid touching their faces.
For more information about Amphi's plan for hybrid learning, click [HERE].
