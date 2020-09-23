Arizona awarded $20 million federal grant to improve literacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) a $20 million Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant (CLSD) to improve language and literacy skills for students most in need.
The grant will span five years at $4 million per year. Arizona’s CLSD grant project was developed through the collaboration of ADE, Read On Arizona, and First Things First.
The grant will help advance literacy outcomes in Arizona by expanding professional development in evidence-based reading instruction for early care and education providers and PreK-12 educators; implementing high-quality language and literacy strategies to support struggling readers and strengthening community collaborations that drive higher language and literacy achievement for children from birth through high school.
Arizona’s CLSD project will target children living in poverty, English learners, children with disabilities, Native American students, and those reading well below grade level, reflecting the federal grant program’s emphasis on supporting underserved children.
“This investment comes at a critical time and will bring needed resources to Arizona’s students and schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman. “It’s more important than ever that we do our best to support underserved students and those who are struggling with their literacy skills.”
The grant award highlights Arizona’s collaborative approach to improving language and literacy reading outcomes through Read On Arizona.
“We have been making steady progress on literacy because partners are all rowing in the same direction,” said Arizona Literacy Director Terri Clark, who leads Read On Arizona. “This grant is a product of our close collaboration, and it gives us the opportunity to scale up strategies that work where they are needed most — low-income communities in all parts of the state. As a result, more of our children will reach their reading potential. That’s what Read On Arizona is all about.”
As a requirement of the federal grant, ADE will create a competitive sub-grant program in Spring 2021 that will distribute 95 percent of the awarded funds to support language and literacy efforts serving the needs of Arizona’s most-disadvantaged students in geographically-diverse schools and communities across the state. Funds will be awarded across the education continuum, from birth through high school, through an estimated 15 to 25 sub-grants.
Representatives from ADE, First Things First, Read On Arizona and other key literacy partners will be involved in executing the grant.
