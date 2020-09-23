The average Arizona single will travel 1.8 hours to go on a date during the pandemic, survey says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Among the many things that COVID-19 has affected, dating is probably one of the most personal. Because of social distancing, many people have had to use online dating to find a special connection.
But how far would you be willing to travel just to go on a date?
A lifestyle website surveyed over 3,200 singles to find the answer. Everyday Carry found out that the average singleton in Arizona is willing to travel 1.8 hours to go on a date- compared to a national average of 2.3 hours.
According to the survey, half of the participants said they would avoid dating someone from an area with high COVID-19 infections.
The survey also found that 1-in-5 men would pack an overnight bag for a first date. A third of these men were also open to long distance relationships since the beginning of the pandemic. And 63 percent of men, compared to a 26 percent in women, would be happy to meet for the first time in their date’s home.
The survey results also showed that 47 percent of women preferred a first date to take place on video call, like Zoom, rather than in person. Women also surveyed to be more cautious than men, with 62 percent requiring a partner to get tested for COVID-19 before intimacy.
1-in-5 singles also acknowledged they wouldn’t date someone who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
