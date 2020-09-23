Banner Health opposes lifting mask mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health, Arizona’s largest health care system, say they are strongly opposed to any decision or consideration to relax existing mask mandates.
Banner claims rolling back mask and distancing mandates now will reverse gains in slowing the spread.
“Our health care heroes on the front lines and all those supporting their efforts have been lifted up during the toughest times thanks to our communities doing the right thing to slow the spread,” said Peter Fine, president and CEO of Banner Health. “For their sake, and everyone’s sake, we must stay the course on masking and distancing for the foreseeable future.”
Banner Health hospitals in metro Phoenix have cared for nearly 50 percent of all the state’s COVID-19 patients. The organization is finally seeing encouraging signs of fewer COVID hospitalizations, but there is still worrisome community spread of the virus and the younger age range of those infected is concerning to Banner.
With flu season here, Banner experts say masking and getting a flu shot are the best one-two punch to stay healthy and stop the spread. Officials say the virus is still very prevalent in our community and signs point to another surge later this year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says wearing a mask reduces the spread of infection.
