City approves central business district for another decade

Valenzuela and Flagg are part of a movement calling for an end to the central business district and government property lease excise tax. It’s an initiative passed in 2012 in Tucson that takes areas the city defines as “slum area” where “sound municipal growth is substantially arrested”—and gives property tax credits to developments that create jobs and increase property values. Tucson had plans to expand the current lines of the central business district to comprise downtown Tucson and the downtown gateway corridors, including Oracle Road, Stone Avenue, Broadway Boulevard, Park Avenue, South Sixth Avenue, St.Mary’s Road and portions of Interstate 10. That area would be 5.66sq. miles, or 3,623acres, which equals 2.4% of the City of Tucson by area.