FBI Honors Internship and Collegiate Hiring initiatives are open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two of the FBI’s key hiring programs have been launched and are now accepting applications.
Submissions will be taken from now through Sept. 30, 2020.
The FBI Honors Internship Program and the FBI’s Collegiate Hiring Program are programs that broaden the talent search for the FBI to attract top tier college students to support the FBI’s mission.
The Honors Internship Program is a 10-week, paid internship for undergraduate and graduate students. You’ll work side-by-side with FBI employees at FBI headquarters or in one of our 56 field offices located across the country. The FBI is seeking applicants from a wide range of academic areas, and you’ll be placed in assignments based on your educational background, skill sets and life experiences.
For the 2021 Collegiate Hiring Initiative, students must graduate by June 2021. For Veterans, eligibility is within six years of the program date (June 2015 – June 2021). If you are not graduating within this timeframe or are not seeking a full-time opportunity, please apply to the Honors Internship Program posting.
“The FBI is a highly rewarding career, which contributes to the safety and security of the United States. It’s a career of service and a career like no other,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Sean Kaul said. “We are looking for people in all different fields and mainly, people who want to help with our mission of protecting the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States.”
For more information on the FBI Collegiate Hiring Program and the FBI Honors internship Program please go to fbijobs.gov.
