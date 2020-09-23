FBI increases reward to $10K for information on double homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are seeking information about the murder of two brothers in Sawmill, Arizona.
On March 21, 2020, the bodies of Matthew Reagan, 39, and Philip Reagan, 29, were found in Sawmill, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation Reservation. The brothers were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths.
It appears the brother’s car became stuck and they may have been walking for help when they were killed.
The medical examiner ruled both deaths a homicide. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released about the cause of death.
The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.
Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call:
- FBI Phoenix: 623-466-1999
- Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations in Window Rock, Arizona: 928-871-7519
- Apache County Sheriff’s Office: 1-800-352-1850
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
