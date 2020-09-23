FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could we see the latest 105F day ever recorded in Tucson!?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The latest 105 degree day ever recorded in Tucson is September 22nd, 1989 and we are forecasting a high of 105 for next Tuesday (the 29th). Looks like September could be breaking more records throughout the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F. Breezy evening.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F. Breezy evening.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 105F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
