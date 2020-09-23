FIRST ALERT FORECAST: more heat, what’s new?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fall, schmall. Not much chance from our summer weather... temperatures stay above normal through the week into the weekend as high pressure builds back in. Record high temps look to end September and kick off October!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F. Breezy.
