Harkins Theatres to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg with special tribute beginning Sept. 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Harkins celebrates the life of Supreme Court Justice and founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU, Ruth Bader Ginsburg with tribute showings of the documentary RBG and biographical drama On the Basis of Sex.
Special showings begin Friday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Tucson Spectrum 18 location.
Tickets are $5 each and all proceeds benefit the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.
For a complete schedule of showtimes and to purchase tickets, please visit Harkins.com.
