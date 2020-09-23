Mistaken Identity: Is that a murder hornet? Wasps in Southern Arizona

A: As with all stinging insects, leave it alone. Why aggravate them? Stinging insects will generally only do so while defending themselves, a nest, their offspring or territory. If you have concerns, best thing to do is give it space and go your own way. Otherwise, enjoy the beauty of these beasts as they’re a part of the amazing biodiversity inhabiting the Sonoran Desert. If possible, take time observing them in their natural habitat, learning something new about an animal you may not have noticed before. You’ll see there is really nothing to fear, and in the end gain a deeper appreciation for the natural world that surrounds us.