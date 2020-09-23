Pima County applications for small business program grant open Sep. 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Sep. 25, the application process for a small business grant opens up to Pima County residents outside city and town jurisdictions, with small businesses that have faced difficulties during COVID-19.
The Pima County CARES for Small Business Grant Program will award up to $10,000 to businesses and organizations that qualify. To qualify, an applicant must have:
- 30 employees or less.
- Finances negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Legally established prior to February 2020.
- Owner must be at least 18 years old and have valid employee identification number of Social Security number.
Due to a limited budget of $1.7 million, grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications are open to small businesses in the unincorporated areas outside of cities and towns- since the City of Tucson and other municipalities already have similar assistance programs for small businesses.
Businesses and organizations ineligible to apply include lending institutions, life insurance companies, foreign companies, cannabis companies, businesses primarily engaged in political or lobbying activity.
