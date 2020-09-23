TPD investigating homicide in Tucson south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred on the morning of Sunday, Sep. 20 on Tucson’s south side.
Just after midnight, officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 2300 block of East Monterey Vista.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the front porch with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers immediately began rendering first aid. Tucson Fire then took over medical treatment- however, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
The victim was identified as 65-year-old Randy Harris. Next of kin has been notified.
Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation. They were able to determine Harris does not live at the residence and had just arrived after attending an event with friends.
Harris was on the porch when an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of the home. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle and Harris was struck. The residence and a vehicle at the home were also struck by gunfire. No one else was injured.
There are currently no suspects in custody. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call 88-CRIME (520-882-7463). You can remain anonymous.
