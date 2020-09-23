Tucson man pleads guilty to killing young child in 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man accused of killing a young child in 2018 has reached a plea deal.
George William Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Robinson, 44, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Robinson was arrested in September 2018 after the 2-year-old girl he was babysitting died. The Tucson Police Department said Robinson was a friend of the victim’s family.
Doctors said the child suffered brain bleeding and bruises on her head, leg and behind her ears.
According to the interim complaint, Robinson changed his story several times when asked about what happened to the victim.
First, he said the child fell off a kitchen counter. When investigators told him her injuries weren’t consistent with that kind of fall, Robinson said he fell while holding the child. Robinson then said he slapped the child in the head and later claimed he fell while carrying the child down some steps.
Robinson allegedly told investigators he knew the girl’s injuries were severe and should have called for help. Instead he called his wife, who was away at work, and she called 911.
The TPD said Robinson sent text messages to his wife about wanting to kill himself after the incident. He told investigators he had planned to cut his wrists and overdose on pills rather than getting help for the victim.
According to the complaint, Robinson suffers from PTSD following years of military service.
