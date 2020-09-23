TUSD board postpones Oct. 19 return-to-classroom date, for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The TUSD board is not approving their hybrid learning model and now are not likely to be able to return to the classroom on October 19 as previously discussed.
The board says they are looking at remaining in remote learning indefinitely until they are more comfortable with a return-to-classroom hybrid model and are comfortable with the COVID-19 metrics laid out by Pima County.
The board plans to meet again on October 6, but before then, they will survey teachers to see if they are comfortable managing remote and in-person environments at the same time to keep the current student/teacher relationships intact.
If teachers are comfortable with that plan, the board will consider approving a modified hybrid model in two weeks.
